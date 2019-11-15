



World War II veteran Sidney Walton is 100-years-old, and his goal is to meet every governor in the country.

Friday, Walton paid a visit to Gov. Larry Hogan.

“We are all pleased to confer upon you this official governor’s citation,” Gov. Hogan said.

Walton joined the Army in 1941, nine months before the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

His son, Paul, said his father always regretted a missed opportunity to meet Civil War veterans. So they decided he would honor World War II veterans by reminding people of their contribution, state by state, on a tour that started last year.

“It’s been an astounding reception,” Paul Walton said. “Countless people coming up and thanking my dad for his service, honoring my dad. Growing up with my dad, everyone had a World War II veteran father. At the time how would I know, at my age, I would have one of the last World War II veterans as a father.”

Gov. Hogan: You love this country, don’t you?

Sidney Walton: I sure do.

Gov. Hogan: How much do you love this country?

Sidney Walton: As much as one can love anything.

Gov. Hogan is the 26th governor Walton has met on his “No Regrets Tour.”

“To be able to travel with my dad across this wonderful country, and seeing thousands of people thanking him for his service, thanking him for saving this country, I could cry,” Paul Walton said.

For more information on Walton’s No Regrets Tour, click here.