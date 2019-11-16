BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy.
Jay’ontay Johnson was last seen at his foster mother’s house in the 2500 block of South Paca Street Saturday at approximately 1 p.m.
The foster mother told police that Jay’ontay was in front of her home when she walked back into the house. When she returned to the front of the house, Jay’ontay was gone.
The foster mother also told police that Jay’ontay had been dropped off to her by Child Protective Services last night at approximately 10 p.m. and that he had expressed interest in going to see his aunt.
The foster mother believes the aunt lives somewhere near Edmondson Village.
He was last seen wearing a yellow jacket and blue jeans.
The foster parent was unable to provide a photograph of Jay’ontay.
Anyone who has seen young Jay’ontay Johnson is asked to call Southern District officers at (410) 396-2499 or dial 911.
