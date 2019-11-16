BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in southwest Baltimore that left one man in serious condition.
Police responded to the 1900 block of Braddish Ave. around 2:22 a.m. Saturday for a Shot Spotter alert. A short time later, an officer located a shooting victim at the intersection of W. North Ave. and Braddish Ave.
The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the left side of his back and is currently in serious condition at an area hospital.
Detectives learned the victim is a sedan driver who responded to a home in the 1900 block of Braddish Avenue to pick up two patrons.
According to police, the sedan drive and the patrons got into a verbal altercation.
Detectives were able to locate the two female suspects who are now in police custody. Charges are forthcoming.
