BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the elbow in east Baltimore Saturday.
Police responded to an area hospital around 6:04 p.m. where a shooting victim had just walked in. When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the right elbow.
Eastern District shooting detectives are investigating this incident.
The victim states he was somewhere on Linwood Avenue when someone walked up behind him and shot him.
Detectives have yet to locate a crime scene.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
