SAVAGE, Md. (WJZ) — A fire in Howard County left one family without a home Saturday.
Howard County firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Guilford Road in Savage, Maryland, just before 4 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the home.
At approximately 1600 units reported to a house fire in the 1600 block of Guilford Rd in Savage Md. Heavy fire reported on arrival. 5 adults, 1 (3yrs old child) were assisted from the resident. The residents are currently being assisted by Red Cross. pic.twitter.com/qnELv8AsNm
— Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) November 16, 2019
Five adults and one child were assisted from the home. Two dogs were also rescued.
2 dogs were rescued from the residence and are being cared for by neighbors. The cause of fire is currently under investigation. Crews are still on location. pic.twitter.com/EXX6ec1bZH
— Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) November 16, 2019
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
