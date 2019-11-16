Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Fire, House Fire, Howard County, Howard County Fire Department, Local TV, Savage, Talkers

SAVAGE, Md. (WJZ) — A fire in Howard County left one family without a home Saturday.

Howard County firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Guilford Road in Savage, Maryland, just before 4 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the home.

Five adults and one child were assisted from the home. Two dogs were also rescued.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Comments