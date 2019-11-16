Menu
Sports
Latest
Ravens
Orioles
Maryland
Local NCAA
Baltimore Gameday Uncensored
Odds
NFL
News
Weather
Drone 13
Health
Manic Monday
Morning Edition
News
All News
Local News
Anne Arundel County
Baltimore City
Baltimore County
Carroll County
Harford County
Howard County
HealthWatch
Watch + Listen
Only CBS
Latest News
Man Remains Jailed After Fatally Stabbing Popeyes Customer
A man charged with fatally stabbing a Popeyes restaurant customer who reportedly had cut to the front of a line for chicken sandwich orders was held without bond after an initial court appearance.
White House | President Trump Having Tests As Part Of Medical Checkup
President Donald Trump was at Walter Reed National Medical Center on Saturday for what the White House said were medical tests as part of his annual physical.
Videos
News
Video
All Videos
News
Weather
Drone 13
Health
Manic Monday
Morning Edition
WJZ On Demand Video
News
Weather
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Ravens
Orioles
Maryland
Local NCAA
Baltimore Gameday Uncensored
Odds
NFL
Featured Sports
Strong Finish Earns No. 7 Maryland An 80-50 Rout Of Oakland
If there’s been one discernable flaw about the play of No. 7 Maryland this season, it’s that the Terrapins have been slow to take charge against lesser opponents.
Beal Scores 44 Again As Wizards Beat Timberwolves 137-116
Bradley Beal scored 44 points for the second straight game and the Washington Wizards snapped a three-game losing streak with a 137-116 win over the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.
Canadiens Respond To Ovechkin’s Hit On Drouin, Beat Capitals
Shea Weber scored to extend his point streak to five games, Carey Price made 25 saves and the Montreal Canadiens responded to a big hit by Alex Ovechkin on Jonathan Drouin, beating the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Friday night.
Watson-Jackson Showcase Highlights Texans-Ravens Matchup
Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson starred three years ago in one of the more meaningful and memorable games of that college football season.
Weather
Weather Links
Weather Maps
Maryland School Closings
Weather Blog
Latest Videos
Meg McNamara Has Your Updated Forecast
Meg McNamara Has Your Updated Forecast
9 hours ago
Bob Turk Has An Updated Look At Your Forecast
Bob Turk Has An Updated Look At Your Forecast
18 hours ago
Weather Stories
Weather Blog | A Chilly, Cool Weekend Ahead
A very pleasant and mild end to the week, as we hit a warmer 55 degrees.
Weather Blog | Warmer Air To End The Week Followed By A Chilly Weekend
A slightly warmer afternoon this Thursday after another very cold start at 22 degrees! Our normal high and low now is 57/37, so it's been very cold lately!
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Light City's 'Sparks Gallery' Displays Masterpieces With A Message
Light City is almost over, but there is still time to get out and enjoy all the fun to be had.
Maryland Weather | Rain Forces Light City To Close Early
Officials shut down Light City festivities in Baltimore Thursday evening due to rain.
Food Vendors Shine At Light City Baltimore
Light City features some of the brightest art displays of the year in Baltimore, but it also features some of the city's tastiest local food.
Light City Brings Together Local, International Artists
Eight artists from outside the United States are showcasing their work at Light City 2019 in Baltimore.
Guinness Brewery In Baltimore To Debut New Brew For International Stout Day
Thursday is International Stout Day, a day dedicated to everything about the dark beer.
3 New Places To Savor Sandwiches In Baltimore
Looking for the best new sandwiches in Baltimore? These spots will satisfy all your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for some sandwiches.
Contests & More
Station Info
Advertise
WJZ 13
Travel
Bomb Squad Clears Suspicious Bag Found At BWI Friday
A bomb squad has cleared a suspicious bag found at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Friday morning.
TSA Recommends Travelers Get REAL ID Ahead Of Busy Holiday Travel Season
As the deadline approaches for Marylanders to get their Real ID, the Motor Vehicle Administration says there are millions of residents in the state who still don't have one.
Contests
How To Register For A Mammogram If You Missed The Mammothon
One in eight women in the United States will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime, but mammograms can find cancer early, when it is most treatable.
How To Get Free Breakfast From WJZ’s Morning Team
Start your week off right with FREE breakfast.
More
CBS Entertainment
WJZ 13
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
3:30 PM
College Football
7:00 PM
WJZ Saturday News at 7PM
8:00 PM
Bull
9:00 PM
48 Hours
10:00 PM
48 Hours
View All Programs
It’s Academic | November 16, 2019
November 16, 2019 at 4:42 pm
Filed Under:
It's Academic
Fallston: 515
Southern: 300
Boys’ Latin: 270
Comments
You must
log in
to post a comment.
You must log in to post a comment.