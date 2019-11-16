  • WJZ 13On Air

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Troy Baxter Jr. scored 10 points with 10 rebounds to lead Morgan State to a 68-64 win over George Washington on Saturday.

Stanley Davis added 17 points for the Bears (2-2). David Syfax scored 14 points and Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. had 12 with nine rebounds. Isaiah Burke went scoreless despite leading the Bears in scoring coming into the contest with 12 points per game. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 4).

Jameer Nelson Jr. had 14 points for the Colonials (1-3). Maceo Jack added 13 and Jamison Battle 10 points.

Morgan State plays Regent at home on Tuesday. George Washington plays Kansas City on Friday.

