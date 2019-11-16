NORTH EAST, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred overnight in North East, that may have been the result of a road rage incident.
Maryland State Police responded to the report of a shooting around 3 a.m. in the area of North East Road and Pulaski Highway.
According to police, the victim, a 42-year-old man, was found in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to Shock Trauma and is in stable condition.
Police say that while they were on the scene, they were contacted by a 33-year-old man who informed them he had shot at someone who he reported was holding a handgun who approached his vehicle following what he said was a road rage incident.
The individual is in custody, but no charges have been filed.
You must log in to post a comment.