



A local doctor is taking her own personal tragedy and turning it around to help others in need.

Dr. Suzan Abdo lost her 22-year-old son, Rommy, three years ago in a deadly car crash. She had saved up money for the recent graduate to go to law school.

Instead of keeping that money, however, she started a charity in Rommy’s name.

“He had a lot of passion for education, a lot of passion for kids,” Abdo said. “And we just wanted to have a legacy for him to continue all that stuff.”

Through Rommy’s Charitable Organization, Abdo is using the money to help children whose parents have died in civil war in Zarqa, Jordan.

“Our goal is to hold as many hands of kids so that they can have a bright future,” Abdo said. “We have 110 now, and each one hopefully will have a nice legacy and a lasting contribution for the world.”

Abdo said the organization raised $55,000 last year by selling gift baskets, and this year, they’re at it again with nearly 1,000 baskets and more hands pitching in.

The Harmony Hall Assisted Living Facility in Columbia provided the space. All people had to do was come and shop.

“He was on his way to law school doing his LSAT, and God decided to take him, so we don’t have him anymore and we just have his legacy,” Abdo said.

Abdo said the charity has helped to provide food, clothes and a home for about 110 children so far, many of whom have had to flee their homes to neighboring countries.