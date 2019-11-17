Comments
Jacksonville, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Fire crews were called to the 3500-block of Hampshire Glen Court in the Jacksonville area just after 6a.m. this morning for a 2-alarm house fire.
When firefighters arrived they found a house with heavy flames showing and the fire was so intense that crews had to also respond to a neighboring shopping center for embers that were causing small fires.
It took fire crews over two hours to bring the fire under control and one firefighter sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the house appears to be a total loss.
