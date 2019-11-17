Comments
Bel Air, MD (WJZ)– The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating after a firefighter is injured battling a fire at multiple townhouses in Bel Air.
Firefighters were called to the 200-block of Hunters Run Terrace at around 8:30p.m. Saturday night where a fire at at townhouse spread to two other homes.
One firefighter sustained a minor injury and refused medical care on the scene.
A total of 6-adults and 4-kids were displaced from the three homes impacted by the fire but all are being assisted by friends and family.
The fire took an hour to bring under control and caused over a million dollars in damages.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
