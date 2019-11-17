



Gratitude is linked to well-being. Some studies suggest that people who practice gratitude appear to be more hopeful, pleased with their lives and connected to others. You also might find that gratitude may help decrease anger.

If you find yourself thinking about how someone has wronged you, shift your attention to someone else who has been there to support you. Gratitude may also be linked to resilience, which is having an inner strength that helps you bounce back after stressful situations.

How can you practice gratitude?

Gratitude is more than a “thank you” to a friend for a favor or gift. Gratitude is being appreciative for everything that is important to you and good in your life. You may be thankful for a tangible gift, but also think about the intangible things for which you can be thankful in your daily life, like watching a sunset or other acts of nature, laughing with friends and family, being employed, enjoying a hobby, or simply having a warm place to lay your head to sleep.

Here are some things you can do to remain grounded in gratitude:

Take a few minutes at the end of each day to think about or write down what you were most grateful for that day.



Perhaps start a family practice of gratitude, such as giving thanks before a meal or at bedtime, or taking turns naming something for which you were grateful that day.



Say “thank you” freely and often when you receive gifts or favors, but also when someone does a simple act of kindness for you, and then pay it forward.



Write an email or letter of gratitude to someone you appreciate.



Say “thank you” to people you don’t know, such as smiling and waving when a person lets your car cut in during heavy traffic.



When feeling burdened by your health or personal situation, list the abilities and blessings you still have and try to shift your focus to gratitude for these things.

