FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland State Trooper rescued a passenger from a burning vehicle after it was involved in a collision early Sunday morning, state police said.

Troopers from the Frederick Barrack were called to the area of eastbound Interstate 70 at Braddock Mountain for a report of a single-vehicle collision.

When they arrived they saw the vehicle had overturned and was on fire. Corporal Wagoner of the MSP also saw a man in the passenger side of the vehicle later identified as Jessie McMullen, 21, of Myersville.

McMullen was also on fire, state police said. Cpl. Wagoner used his fire extinguisher and extinguished the flames on McMullen, then removed him from the vehicle.

McMullen suffered third-degree burns and was taken by helicopter to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where he is listed in stable condition.

The trooper was not injured.

The driver of the vehicle, Tyler Kisner, 25 of Myersville, was taken to the Frederick Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

State troopers learned Kisner was driving a silver Toyota 4Runner driving eastbound on I-70 approaching Braddock Mountain, when for unknown reasons, he veered off the road and struck the guardrail on the right shoulder causing the car to overturn.

Police did say alcohol has been determined to be a contributing factor in this collision. I-70 was closed for around 45 minutes.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Frederick Barrack Duty Officer a 301-600-4150.