BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens can’t boast a perfect kicker this season anymore.
Justin Tucker’s 43-yard field goal attempt in the first quarter of the Ravens v. Texans matchup in Baltimore on Sunday was a miss.
It broke a streak dating back to the 2018 season, with 22 makes.
Tucker missed his first extra-point attempt of the season during a matchup against the New England Patriots two weeks ago.
The game remained scoreless Sunday against the Houston Texans until the second quarter when the Ravens scored a touchdown.
