HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Dantez Walton tossed a career-high 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Tyler Sharpe scored 23 and Northern Kentucky defeated Coppin State 82-70 on Sunday.

Karl Harris added 14 points and three blocks for the Norse (3-1). Silas Adheke grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.

Kamar McKnight had 18 points for the Eagles (1-4). Dejuan Clayton scored 15, while Koby Thomas contributed 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Norse shot 48% from the floor and 40% (14 of 35) from 3-point range. Coppin State shot 39% overall but just 19% (5 of 26) from distance.

