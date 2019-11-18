Comments
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for three suspects in a string of more than a dozen package thefts in Prince George’s County last month.
The thefts happened between October 18 and October 22 in Upper Marlboro, District Heights and Suitland, police said. At least 13 packages were reportedly taken.
Police have charged Evelyn Eastman, 24, no fixed address; Terron Kearney, 19, of Washington, D.C. and Brian Lindsay, 21, of Washington, D.C. in connection with the thefts. All three are suspects in some cases, while in other cases only one or two of them are charged, police said.
Police said they believe there may be additional victims and are asking those who may have had a package stolen and not reported it to call them.
You must log in to post a comment.