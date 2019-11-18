Comments
MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — A family of four was displaced after a fire at a mobile home in Mount Airy Monday afternoon, fire officials said.
Firefighters were called to the home in the 7800 block of West Hill Road around 3 p.m. When they arrived, they reportedly found the home involved in fire.
It took firefighters from four counties around 25 minutes to bring the blaze under control. The home was a total loss.
The American Red Cross is helping the family affected.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.