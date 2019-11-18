ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating three separate robberies that occurred four hours apart from each other in Anne Arundel County.

Officers reported to the Citgo gas station located at 501 Crain Highway in Glen Burnie for an armed robbery on November 17 at 7:25 p.m.

They learned the suspect, described as a white man wearing dark clothing, entered the business, pointed a handgun at the clerk, demanded cash from the register and fled the on foot towards 5th Avenue after the clerk complied, police said

Officers searched the area but did not find the suspect.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

Officers reported to the Dollar General store located at 8375 Veteran’s Highway in Millersville for an armed robbery on November 17 at 10:15 p.m.

They learned two suspects, both described as black men wearing dark clothing, entered the business, displayed handguns and announced a robbery, took cash from the register and fled from the store, police said.

Officers searched the area but did not find the two men or the vehicle.

EMS treated one of the clerks for a minor injury.

Officers reported to the 7-Eleven located at 495 Old Mill Road in Millersville for an attempted robbery on November 16 at 5:00 a.m.

They learned a suspect, described as a black man wearing dark clothing, entered the store demanding money, assaulted the clerk with a pry tool, then after a brief struggle fled from the store, police said.

The clerk suffered from minor injuries as a result of the assault.

Robbery detectives are investigating these incidents and are asking anyone with information to call 410-222-4720 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan