FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for two suspects wanted in the armed robbery of the American Legion Monday morning.
Frederick Police say two men, wearing all black, entered the American Legion building at 1450 1450 Taney Avenue around 10 a.m.
They restrained an employee. That employee was minorly injured.
FPD on scene of a armed robbery at the American Legion, 1450 Taney Avenue. Suspects are 2 black males wearing all black clothing, last seen on foot towards the Senior Center. Please call 911 if you have any info. pic.twitter.com/OkApI25nZX
— Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) November 18, 2019
At this time, police are not saying what was taken and what weapon the suspects were using.
The men were last seen fleeing on foot toward the senior center.
Call Frederick Police with any information — you can remain anonymous 911/301-600-2102.
