FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for two suspects wanted in the armed robbery of the American Legion Monday morning.

Frederick Police say two men, wearing all black, entered the American Legion building at 1450 1450 Taney Avenue around 10 a.m.

They restrained an employee. That employee was minorly injured.

At this time, police are not saying what was taken and what weapon the suspects were using.

The men were last seen fleeing on foot toward the senior center.

Call Frederick Police with any information — you can remain anonymous 911/301-600-2102.

 

