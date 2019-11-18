Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Council passed the Water Accountability and Equity Act and the plastic bag ban at Monday’s meeting.
“I’m excited to announce that today, 19-401 Comprehensive Bag Reduction passed the City Council on third reader and is headed to the Mayor’s desk,” Baltimore City Councilman Henry said Monday night.
The bill was introduced in June and bans all plastic bags at the point of sale.
Mayor Jack Young introduced the water equity bill last December when he was city council president and is expected to sign it into law.
This story is developing.
