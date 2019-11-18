Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 1,000 people have been shot or killed in Baltimore so far this year.
Police report there have been 703 non-fatal shootings in 2019 and 304 killings, of which 272 were fatal shootings.
There were 309 homicides total in 2018.
At this time last year, there were 272 homicides and 588 non-fatal shootings in Baltimore.
