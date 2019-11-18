  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Capitol Heights, Carbon Monoxide, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Prince George's County, Talkers


CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Fire crews in Maryland say a running generator was found inside a home where six children and two adults were sickened by carbon monoxide.

News outlets report a tweet from the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department says units responded to the home in Capitol Heights Monday morning.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that can be deadly.

None of the injuries were said to be life-threatening.

A third adult inside the home refused to be transported to the hospital.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments