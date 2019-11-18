Comments
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Fire crews in Maryland say a running generator was found inside a home where six children and two adults were sickened by carbon monoxide.
News outlets report a tweet from the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department says units responded to the home in Capitol Heights Monday morning.
Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that can be deadly.
None of the injuries were said to be life-threatening.
A third adult inside the home refused to be transported to the hospital.
