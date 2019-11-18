You know that diseases like arthritis and diabetes can have a negative impact on health.
Yet you may not realize that another disease — depression — is just as serious.
The good news is that depression is highly treatable. Recognizing depression and seeking treatment will improve your mental and physical health.
Are You Depressed?
Knowing the signs of depression can help you identify it early on so it doesn’t become worse. Symptoms include:
- Loss of interest in activities
- A significant weight loss or weight gain, such as a change of more than 5 percent in a month
- A change in sleep habits
- Loss of energy
- Feeling sad, worthless or guilty
- Difficulty concentrating
Women Have a High Risk for Depression
As many as 1 in 10 older adults has depression. Besides women, people with an elevated risk include those who:
- Have a chronic disease, such as arthritis or diabetes
- Have experienced a stressful life event, such as the death of a loved one
- Spend a lot of time alone
- Had depression earlier in life
There is no single cause of depression. Some medicines can trigger side effects that can contribute to depression.
Treatment Can Improve Your Health
If you have several symptoms for more than two weeks, talk with your doctor. Counseling and antidepressant medicines are two treatment options. Exercise has also been shown to ease depression.
Many older people with depression — especially men — don’t get treated. But depression shouldn’t be ignored. With treatment, depression symptoms can diminish, leading to an improved quality of life.
