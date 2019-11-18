COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Two dogs were rescued from a house fire in Columbia early Monday morning, Howard County fire officials said.
Just before 9 a.m., firefighters and paramedics were called to the 5500 block of Bluecoat Lane in Columbia for multiple reports of a house fire.
When they arrived they saw heavy fire showing from the second floor and through the roof of the structure. Crews began fighting the fire outside before moving inside.
They did not find any people inside, but two dogs were rescued and treated with oxygen on the scene via pet oxygen masks, and taken to a local veterinarian facility.
Fire officials said the dogs seem to be doing fine and were alert at the veterinarian.
The fire took less than 30 minutes to get under control and was completely extinguished.
The American Red Cross is helping two people displaced.
