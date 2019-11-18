PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — A gas-powered Coleman grill being used as a heater caused a fire that damaged a two-story home in Anne Arundel County Saturday morning, county fire officials said.
Firefighters were called to the home in the 100 block of Dale Road in Pasadena around 8:15 a.m. Saturday after getting multiple calls about a fire. When they arrived, they found fire on both the first and second floors of the home, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said.
Investigators determined the home’s occupant was using the grill as a heater when it ignited combustible material, officials said. The home did not have electric service or working smoke detectors.
The occupant was treated at the scene and is being helped by the American Red Cross.
Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control in around 30 minutes.
The fire has been ruled accidental; a damage estimate has not been released.
