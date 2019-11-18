



Preparing for Thanksgiving can be stressful and time-consuming, so here is a list of places offering a complete quick and easy Thanksgiving meal for Baltimoreans to serve and enjoy.

Bob Evans: The Thanksgiving feast is available for pick-up and delivery while supplies last until November 28.

The Thanksgiving feast includes:

Slow-Roasted Turkey

Bread & Celery Dressing

Corn

Mashed Potatoes with Gravy

Green Beans with Ham

Cranberry Relish

Rolls

Pumpkin Pie

Boston Market: A prepared Thanksgiving dinner is available for pick-up or delivery between November 20 and November 28.

The prepared dinner includes:

Whole Roasted Turkey

Spinach Artichoke Dip & Crackers

Vegetable Stuffing (2)

(12 oz) Cranberry Walnut Relish (2)

Dinner Rolls (12)

Mashed Potatoes (2)

Gravy (2)

Apple Pie

Pumpkin Pie

Buca Di Beppo: The Thanksgiving meal is available for pick up or delivery between November 18 and November 28.

The meal includes:

Sliced White Meat Turkey

Home-style Gravy

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Spicy Italian Sausage Stuffing

Green Beans, Cranberry Sauce

Pumpkin Pie

Fresh Baked House Bread

Cracker Barrel: The holiday family meal is available for pick-up and delivery between November 23 and December 1, while supplies last.

The meal includes:

Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast (2)

Cornbread Dressing

Turkey Gravy

Cranberry Relish

Choice of Country Sides (3)

Sweet Yeast Rolls

Pumpkin Pie & Pecan Pie

Giant Food: The holiday turkey dinner is available for pick-up and delivery between November 19 and December 1.

The holiday dinner includes:

(5.5 lb) Fully Cooked Oven Baked Butterball Turkey Breast

(2.5 lb) Peapod Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes

(2 lb) Peapod Homestyle Herb Stuffing

(2.5 lb) Peapod Sweet Potato Casserole

(2 lb) Peapod Green Bean Casserole

(1 lb) Peapod Cranberry Orange Relish

(30 oz) Peapod Poultry Gravy

Peapod Dinner Rolls (12)

(24 oz) Peapod Apple Pie

Harris Teeter: The Thanksgiving meal is available for pick-up or delivery between November 22 and November 28 at 12 p.m.

The meal may include:

(9-12 lb) Fully Cooked Turkey

(2 lb) Fresh Cornbread Dressing

(2 lb) Green Bean Casserole

(2 lb) Fresh Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

(16 oz) Turkey Gravy

(18 oz) Cranberry Relish

Omaha Steaks: The Thanksgiving feast is available for delivery until November 28

The Thanksgiving feast includes:

(10 lb) Whole Basted Turkey

(32 oz) Family-Size Smashed Red Potatoes

(12 oz) Green Bean Casserole (4)

(20 oz) Pumpkin Pie

(3 oz) Mini Baguettes with Garlic Butter (4)

Shoppers: A complete traditional turkey dinner is available for pick-up or delivery between November 19 and November 22.

The Traditional Turkey dinner includes:

(10-12 lb) Fully Cooked Turkey

(22 oz) Reser’s Homestyle Stuffing

(32 oz) Reser’s Mashed Potatoes

(24 oz) Reser’s Gravy

(22 oz) Reser’s Green Bean Casserole

King’s Hawaiian Rolls (12)

(8 inch) Apple or Pumpkin Pie

ShopRite: The complete Thanksgiving dinner is available for pick-up until December 12.

The complete dinner includes:

(10-12 lb) Grade A Premium Butterball Turkey Fully Cooked

(3 lb) Mashed Potatoes

(2.5 lb) Sweet Potatoes

(2 lb) Holiday Stuffing

(2 lb) Green Bean Casserole

(2 lb) Turkey Gravy

Sprouts Farmers Market: The fully prepared turkey meal is available for pick-up between November 20 and December 16.

The fully prepared turkey meal includes:

(11-13 lb) Sprouts Natural, Fully Cooked Whole Turkey

(48 oz) Creamy Mashed Potatoes

(30 oz) Homestyle Stuffing

(24 oz) Creamed Kale & Spinach

(24 oz) Homestyle Gravy

(14 oz) Cranberry Sauce

Hawaiian Dinner Rolls (12)

The Fresh Market:

A complete traditional holiday meal is available for pick-up until November 27 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The complete thanksgiving meal includes:

(10-12 lb) Fully Cooked Turkey

(3 lb) Yukon Gold Whipped Potatoes

(3 lb) Traditional Herb Stuffing

(30 oz) Homestyle Turkey Gravy

(16 oz) Cranberry Relish with Walnuts

Golden Dinner Rolls (12)

Trader Joes: Thanksgiving food options are available for pick-up until November 27 during regular store hours from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thanksgiving food options include:

Turkey & Stuffing En Croute

Fresh Cranberry-Orange Relish

Kettle Cooked Turkey Gravy

Organic Savory Vegan Gravy

Roasted Vegetables

Corn Pudding

Cauliflower Tot Casserole

Riced Cauliflower Stuffing

Whole Foods: The holiday meal is available for pick-up between November 21 and November 28.

The meal includes:

Classic Roast Turkey

Green Beans with Roasted Shallots

Creamy Mashed Potatoes

Traditional Herb Stuffing

Holiday Turkey Gravy

Cranberry Orange Sauce

Williams-Sonoma: The Thanksgiving turkey meal is available for pick-up or delivery until November 22.

The meal includes:

Willie Bird Turkey

Traditional Green Bean Casserole

Butter Chive Mashed Potatoes

Pumpkin Pie

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan