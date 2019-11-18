BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Preparing for Thanksgiving can be stressful and time-consuming, so here is a list of places offering a complete quick and easy Thanksgiving meal for Baltimoreans to serve and enjoy.
Bob Evans: The Thanksgiving feast is available for pick-up and delivery while supplies last until November 28.
The Thanksgiving feast includes:
- Slow-Roasted Turkey
- Bread & Celery Dressing
- Corn
- Mashed Potatoes with Gravy
- Green Beans with Ham
- Cranberry Relish
- Rolls
- Pumpkin Pie
Boston Market: A prepared Thanksgiving dinner is available for pick-up or delivery between November 20 and November 28.
The prepared dinner includes:
- Whole Roasted Turkey
- Spinach Artichoke Dip & Crackers
- Vegetable Stuffing (2)
- (12 oz) Cranberry Walnut Relish (2)
- Dinner Rolls (12)
- Mashed Potatoes (2)
- Gravy (2)
- Apple Pie
- Pumpkin Pie
Buca Di Beppo: The Thanksgiving meal is available for pick up or delivery between November 18 and November 28.
The meal includes:
- Sliced White Meat Turkey
- Home-style Gravy
- Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes
- Spicy Italian Sausage Stuffing
- Green Beans, Cranberry Sauce
- Pumpkin Pie
- Fresh Baked House Bread
Cracker Barrel: The holiday family meal is available for pick-up and delivery between November 23 and December 1, while supplies last.
The meal includes:
- Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast (2)
- Cornbread Dressing
- Turkey Gravy
- Cranberry Relish
- Choice of Country Sides (3)
- Sweet Yeast Rolls
- Pumpkin Pie & Pecan Pie
Giant Food: The holiday turkey dinner is available for pick-up and delivery between November 19 and December 1.
The holiday dinner includes:
- (5.5 lb) Fully Cooked Oven Baked Butterball Turkey Breast
- (2.5 lb) Peapod Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes
- (2 lb) Peapod Homestyle Herb Stuffing
- (2.5 lb) Peapod Sweet Potato Casserole
- (2 lb) Peapod Green Bean Casserole
- (1 lb) Peapod Cranberry Orange Relish
- (30 oz) Peapod Poultry Gravy
- Peapod Dinner Rolls (12)
- (24 oz) Peapod Apple Pie
Harris Teeter: The Thanksgiving meal is available for pick-up or delivery between November 22 and November 28 at 12 p.m.
The meal may include:
- (9-12 lb) Fully Cooked Turkey
- (2 lb) Fresh Cornbread Dressing
- (2 lb) Green Bean Casserole
- (2 lb) Fresh Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes
- (16 oz) Turkey Gravy
- (18 oz) Cranberry Relish
Omaha Steaks: The Thanksgiving feast is available for delivery until November 28
The Thanksgiving feast includes:
- (10 lb) Whole Basted Turkey
- (32 oz) Family-Size Smashed Red Potatoes
- (12 oz) Green Bean Casserole (4)
- (20 oz) Pumpkin Pie
- (3 oz) Mini Baguettes with Garlic Butter (4)
Shoppers: A complete traditional turkey dinner is available for pick-up or delivery between November 19 and November 22.
The Traditional Turkey dinner includes:
- (10-12 lb) Fully Cooked Turkey
- (22 oz) Reser’s Homestyle Stuffing
- (32 oz) Reser’s Mashed Potatoes
- (24 oz) Reser’s Gravy
- (22 oz) Reser’s Green Bean Casserole
- King’s Hawaiian Rolls (12)
- (8 inch) Apple or Pumpkin Pie
ShopRite: The complete Thanksgiving dinner is available for pick-up until December 12.
The complete dinner includes:
- (10-12 lb) Grade A Premium Butterball Turkey Fully Cooked
- (3 lb) Mashed Potatoes
- (2.5 lb) Sweet Potatoes
- (2 lb) Holiday Stuffing
- (2 lb) Green Bean Casserole
- (2 lb) Turkey Gravy
Sprouts Farmers Market: The fully prepared turkey meal is available for pick-up between November 20 and December 16.
The fully prepared turkey meal includes:
- (11-13 lb) Sprouts Natural, Fully Cooked Whole Turkey
- (48 oz) Creamy Mashed Potatoes
- (30 oz) Homestyle Stuffing
- (24 oz) Creamed Kale & Spinach
- (24 oz) Homestyle Gravy
- (14 oz) Cranberry Sauce
- Hawaiian Dinner Rolls (12)
A complete traditional holiday meal is available for pick-up until November 27 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The complete thanksgiving meal includes:
- (10-12 lb) Fully Cooked Turkey
- (3 lb) Yukon Gold Whipped Potatoes
- (3 lb) Traditional Herb Stuffing
- (30 oz) Homestyle Turkey Gravy
- (16 oz) Cranberry Relish with Walnuts
- Golden Dinner Rolls (12)
Trader Joes: Thanksgiving food options are available for pick-up until November 27 during regular store hours from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Thanksgiving food options include:
- Turkey & Stuffing En Croute
- Fresh Cranberry-Orange Relish
- Kettle Cooked Turkey Gravy
- Organic Savory Vegan Gravy
- Roasted Vegetables
- Corn Pudding
- Cauliflower Tot Casserole
- Riced Cauliflower Stuffing
Whole Foods: The holiday meal is available for pick-up between November 21 and November 28.
The meal includes:
- Classic Roast Turkey
- Green Beans with Roasted Shallots
- Creamy Mashed Potatoes
- Traditional Herb Stuffing
- Holiday Turkey Gravy
- Cranberry Orange Sauce
Williams-Sonoma: The Thanksgiving turkey meal is available for pick-up or delivery until November 22.
The meal includes:
- Willie Bird Turkey
- Traditional Green Bean Casserole
- Butter Chive Mashed Potatoes
- Pumpkin Pie
