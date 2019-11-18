Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Cooking Thanksgiving Dinner, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers, Thanksgiving


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Preparing for Thanksgiving can be stressful and time-consuming, so here is a list of places offering a complete quick and easy Thanksgiving meal for Baltimoreans to serve and enjoy.

Bob Evans: The Thanksgiving feast is available for pick-up and delivery while supplies last until November 28.

The Thanksgiving feast includes:

  • Slow-Roasted Turkey
  • Bread & Celery Dressing
  • Corn
  • Mashed Potatoes with Gravy
  • Green Beans with Ham
  • Cranberry Relish
  • Rolls
  • Pumpkin Pie

Boston Market: A prepared Thanksgiving dinner is available for pick-up or delivery between November 20 and November 28.

The prepared dinner includes:

  • Whole Roasted Turkey
  • Spinach Artichoke Dip & Crackers
  • Vegetable Stuffing (2)
  • (12 oz) Cranberry Walnut Relish (2)
  • Dinner Rolls (12)
  • Mashed Potatoes (2)
  • Gravy (2)
  • Apple Pie
  • Pumpkin Pie

Buca Di Beppo: The Thanksgiving meal is available for pick up or delivery between November 18 and November 28.

The meal includes:

  • Sliced White Meat Turkey
  • Home-style Gravy
  • Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes
  • Spicy Italian Sausage Stuffing
  • Green Beans, Cranberry Sauce
  • Pumpkin Pie
  • Fresh Baked House Bread

Cracker Barrel: The holiday family meal is available for pick-up and delivery between November 23 and December 1, while supplies last.

The meal includes:

  • Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast (2)
  • Cornbread Dressing
  • Turkey Gravy
  • Cranberry Relish
  • Choice of Country Sides (3)
  • Sweet Yeast Rolls
  • Pumpkin Pie & Pecan Pie

Giant Food: The holiday turkey dinner is available for pick-up and delivery between November 19 and December 1.

The holiday dinner includes:

  • (5.5 lb) Fully Cooked Oven Baked Butterball Turkey Breast
  • (2.5 lb) Peapod Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes
  • (2 lb) Peapod Homestyle Herb Stuffing
  • (2.5 lb) Peapod Sweet Potato Casserole
  • (2 lb) Peapod Green Bean Casserole
  • (1 lb) Peapod Cranberry Orange Relish
  • (30 oz) Peapod Poultry Gravy
  • Peapod Dinner Rolls (12)
  • (24 oz) Peapod Apple Pie

Harris Teeter: The Thanksgiving meal is available for pick-up or delivery between November 22 and November 28 at 12 p.m.

The meal may include:

  • (9-12 lb) Fully Cooked Turkey
  • (2 lb) Fresh Cornbread Dressing
  • (2 lb) Green Bean Casserole
  • (2 lb) Fresh Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes
  • (16 oz) Turkey Gravy
  • (18 oz) Cranberry Relish

Omaha Steaks: The Thanksgiving feast is available for delivery until November 28

The Thanksgiving feast includes:

  • (10 lb) Whole Basted Turkey
  • (32 oz) Family-Size Smashed Red Potatoes
  • (12 oz) Green Bean Casserole (4)
  • (20 oz) Pumpkin Pie
  • (3 oz) Mini Baguettes with Garlic Butter (4)

Shoppers: A complete traditional turkey dinner is available for pick-up or delivery between November 19 and November 22.

The Traditional Turkey dinner includes:

  • (10-12 lb) Fully Cooked Turkey
  • (22 oz) Reser’s Homestyle Stuffing
  • (32 oz) Reser’s Mashed Potatoes
  • (24 oz) Reser’s Gravy
  • (22 oz) Reser’s Green Bean Casserole
  • King’s Hawaiian Rolls (12)
  • (8 inch) Apple or Pumpkin Pie

ShopRite: The complete Thanksgiving dinner is available for pick-up until December 12.

The complete dinner includes:

  • (10-12 lb) Grade A Premium Butterball Turkey Fully Cooked
  • (3 lb) Mashed Potatoes
  • (2.5 lb) Sweet Potatoes
  • (2 lb) Holiday Stuffing
  • (2 lb) Green Bean Casserole
  • (2 lb) Turkey Gravy

Sprouts Farmers Market: The fully prepared turkey meal is available for pick-up between November 20 and December 16.

The fully prepared turkey meal includes:

  • (11-13 lb) Sprouts Natural, Fully Cooked Whole Turkey
  • (48 oz) Creamy Mashed Potatoes
  • (30 oz) Homestyle Stuffing
  • (24 oz) Creamed Kale & Spinach
  • (24 oz) Homestyle Gravy
  • (14 oz) Cranberry Sauce
  • Hawaiian Dinner Rolls (12)

The Fresh Market:

A complete traditional holiday meal is available for pick-up until November 27 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The complete thanksgiving meal includes:

  • (10-12 lb) Fully Cooked Turkey
  • (3 lb) Yukon Gold Whipped Potatoes
  • (3 lb) Traditional Herb Stuffing
  • (30 oz) Homestyle Turkey Gravy
  • (16 oz) Cranberry Relish with Walnuts
  • Golden Dinner Rolls (12)

Trader Joes: Thanksgiving food options are available for pick-up until November 27 during regular store hours from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thanksgiving food options include:

  • Turkey & Stuffing En Croute
  • Fresh Cranberry-Orange Relish
  • Kettle Cooked Turkey Gravy
  • Organic Savory Vegan Gravy
  • Roasted Vegetables
  • Corn Pudding
  • Cauliflower Tot Casserole
  • Riced Cauliflower Stuffing

Whole Foods: The holiday meal is available for pick-up between November 21 and November 28.

The meal includes:

  • Classic Roast Turkey
  • Green Beans with Roasted Shallots
  • Creamy Mashed Potatoes
  • Traditional Herb Stuffing
  • Holiday Turkey Gravy
  • Cranberry Orange Sauce

Williams-Sonoma: The Thanksgiving turkey meal is available for pick-up or delivery until November 22.

The meal includes:

  • Willie Bird Turkey
  • Traditional Green Bean Casserole
  • Butter Chive Mashed Potatoes
  • Pumpkin Pie

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

