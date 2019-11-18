  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some Baltimoreans struggle with having access to healthy food. They may live in neighborhoods, labeled as food deserts, or when there’s no grocery store with fresh fruits and vegetables.

Lyft is hoping to change that by offering discounted rides for residents to get to a grocery store.

“Everyone deserves access to healthy, nutritious food,” Lyft said. “So we’ve partnered with the City of Baltimore, local nonprofits, healthcare providers, and grocery stores to provide Baltimore residents in need with discounted Lyft rides to and from area grocers. Eligible participants receive $2.50 rides to and from participating grocery providers.”

Residents in Baltimore’s West and South Baltimore neighborhoods can register on Lyft’s website.

Users must have the Lyft app to get the discount. They will receive the credit in the app and when they are ready to go shop, they entered the destination and the credit will be applied.

Here’s a list of the participating grocery stores:

West Baltimore:

South Baltimore:

For more details on the program, click here. 

