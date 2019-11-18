  • WJZ 13On Air

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police arrested a man on drug possession charges during a traffic stop in Glen Burnie after they allegedly found him with marijuana, THC edibles and ecstasy.

At around 4:20 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a white Infinity for a traffic violation on Crain Highway near Nolpark Court.

When they approached the car, the officers said they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car.

Police searched the car and found 53 vials of suspected marijuana, 30 zip-loc bags each containing a suspected THC edible, and 31 pills of suspected ecstasy.

Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

Jason Jasper Crowder, 32, of Baltimore, has been charged with possession of marijuana of more than 10 grams, possession of not marijuana, two counts of possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, possession of paraphernalia.

Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

Crowder was arrested after the search, police said.

