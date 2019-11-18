



There are just 33 days left until the first day of winter, but the Maryland State Highway Administration says it’s ready to take on the snow and ice now.

The state has 387,000 tons of rock salt set to go along with 2,700 people and a budget of $71 million to combat the winter weather.

A new advancement this year is sensors placed on the Department of Transportation trucks to send out real-time data to make decisions on how to best manage the slippery and icy conditions.

“I like to think we’re a little bit smarter every single year. We have better resources and better tools,” HSHA Administrator Greg Slater said.

The state also has a new map system on its website, which will integrate live traffic camera feeds and weather information into a new interface.

“You can get on to this site and you can see where we’ve treated and where we’ve been out there working,” Slater said. “You can see the cameras to see what the roadway conditions are.”

Officials stress that when winter weather hits, drivers should stay off the roads so crews can get to work removing snow and ice.

“(The) biggest thing is trying to keep traffic at a minimum. The less traffic the easier it is for us to do our jobs,” snowplow driver Edward Rapp said.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.