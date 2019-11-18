  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMWJZ News @ 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Glen Burnie, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police are investigating a shooting in Glen Burnie Monday night.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Morris Hill Avenue, police said.

One victim was found at the scene; no information about their condition is available.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.

Comments