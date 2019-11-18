Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police are investigating a shooting in Glen Burnie Monday night.
The shooting happened in the 300 block of Morris Hill Avenue, police said.
Officers are on scene of a shooting in the 300 block of Morris Hill Avenue. 911 call for shots heard in the area, officers arrived and located one victim. No further information at this time. Updates will post when available.
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) November 18, 2019
One victim was found at the scene; no information about their condition is available.
