BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Sunday night, with one turning fatal.
Officers responded to the 4100 block of the Alameda for a shooting where they found a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder on November 17 at 6:25 p.m.
He was taken to an area hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
Detectives have identified a suspect, but are further investigating this incident.
Charges are forthcoming.
Officers responded to another shooting in the 900 block of W. Franklin Street where they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and a 16-year-old boy suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his buttocks on November 17 at 8:07 p.m.
The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died and the boy was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
If anyone has information, please call 410-396-2100 or 1-866-7lockup.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
