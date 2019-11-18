CROFTON, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a commercial robbery at a CVS in Crofton late Sunday night.
At around 11 p.m., officers responded to the CVS at 2003 Davidsonville Road. They learned two suspects, both described as black men wearing dark clothing, entered the store and jumped over the pharmacy counter.
One of the suspects reportedly sprayed an employee with pepper spray. The two suspects placed pharmaceuticals into a bag which they dropped as they fled the store.
Officers searched the area but was not able to locate the suspects. EMS treated the employee for the exposure to pepper spray, police said.
Robbery detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call 410-222-4720 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.
You must log in to post a comment.