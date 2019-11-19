WATCH LIVEHouse kicks off second week of open hearings in impeachment probe
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County police arrested and charged a juvenile involved in multiple graffiti incidents in the Dunfield community, including graffiti damage of a stop sign Monday evening.

Officers responded to a call by a resident who reported graffiti damage of a stop sign near a group of juveniles in the Dunfield community on November 18 around 5 p.m.

When officers responded to the area they found witnesses who identified the teen as the one responsible for the graffiti damaging of a number of signs, cars and other property in the area, according to police.

The teen was located and taken into custody.

Police charged the juvenile in nine cases of destruction of property.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

