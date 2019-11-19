BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police need your help identifying a man involved in a serious crash Friday night in Baltimore County.

Officers responded to a crash on Reisterstown Road at Caraway Road where a man was hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road on November 15 at 9:30 p.m.

The man was reported not inside a crosswalk at the time of the crash, but the driver of the car and occupants remained at the scene, according to police.

He was sent to a local hospital and continues to receive medical treatment.

Police have been unable to identify the man, due to his critical injuries.

#BCoPD are attempting to identify man involved in serious crash. https://t.co/0jUWW1Cvr1 ^SV — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) November 19, 2019

He is described as a 30 to 40-year-old man, about 5’10, 150 pounds, with long dark-colored hair, wearing a tan jacket, blue jeans and tan boots.

Police are unable to share a photograph of the man at this time.

If you have any information that would help identify the man involved in this crash, please call the Baltimore County Police, Crash Team at 410-887-5396.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan