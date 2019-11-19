BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was hit by a car in north Baltimore Monday afternoon.
A woman was crossing Greenmount Ave. when a silver vehicle hit her and kept going. A witness said they heard the impact before they realized how badly the victim had been hurt.
“I think it’s terrible. I think it’s awful that the person would do that and keep moving,” Donell Huster said.
After the moment of impact, the car sped away.
Chopper 13 captured an ambulance leaving the scene. Baltimore Police say the victim is in serious, but stable, condition.
“It’s very devastating. Just because she’s a person that’s in the streets, doesn’t mean she’s not cared about, because a lot of people were concerned about her,” a Baltimore resident told WJZ.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them immediately.
You must log in to post a comment.