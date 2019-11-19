



In his first comments since the second anniversary of Baltimore

Detective Sean Suiter’s death, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison would not say if or when a Maryland State Police review of the investigation would be made public.

“That’s going to happen when the tasks that are still out to be completed—when they are completed and the state’s attorney and I are satisfied they are completed—we’ll turn that over to the medical examiner who will make a final determination.“

Asked when the Maryland State Police review of Det. Suiter’s death would be made public, Commissioner Harrison said it would first be turned over to the medical examiner. @wjz pic.twitter.com/KtftcxNfVu — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 19, 2019

Commissioner Harrison on Sean Suiter case: It’s not technically closed until the medical examiner rules. @wjz pic.twitter.com/cFmVZx8WSv — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 19, 2019

Maryland State Police affirmed the findings of an independent review board commissioned by the police department—that Detective Suiter killed himself while on duty in west Baltimore.

Suiter’s family criticized the MSP review because it looked at no new evidence. State police said Baltimore Police would have to release it.

Earlier this month, Commissioner Harrison declared the case closed only to later backtrack and say the case was open. “It’s not technically closed until the corner or the medical examiner actually rules,” Harrison said Tuesday. “And so that’s been said multiple times.”

The medical examiner currently lists Suiter’s death as a homicide.

Suiter’s family has criticized the Maryland State Police review for not considering any new evidence. They rallied in front of City Hall last Friday.

“It’s just not closed. We haven’t even been heard yet,” Suiter’s widow Nicole told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. “It can’t be closed. Not with suicide.”

One of Det. Suiter’s daughters says the pain is still unbearable. She was 14 when her dad was killed. @wjz pic.twitter.com/DMNbPIxmnw — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 15, 2019

Detective Suiter’s loved ones maintain he was murdered. Suiter was killed the day before his grand jury testimony in the Gun Trace Task Force police corruption case.