BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for murdering a father in front of his son in Baltimore.

Eric Bowman, 28, was sentenced to life plus 30 years, and Steven Bowman, 26, was sentenced to life plus 25 years for first-degree murder in the death of Randall Finney, Jr., in September 2018.

At around 11:35 a.m. on September 30, 2018, officers responded to a reported shooting in the Belair-Edison community.

Officers arrived and found Finney lying in front of a home in the 4000 block of Balfern Ave. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his head, neck, back and leg.

Detectives found eight .40 caliber shell casings at the crime scene.

The investigation revealed that on the day of the shooting, Finney arrived at the home on Balfern Ave. to check on his son after learning that the police were called earlier that day for an argument between his child’s mother and Steven Bowman.

Steven Bowman also pulled up to the mother’s home as Finney arrived. He exited his car, displayed a gun, and began shooting at Finney.

Steven Bowman’s brother, Eric Bowman, who lived a few houses away, exited his home and walked toward the shooting and also opened fire on Finney.

After the shooting, both brothers fled the scene. They were later identified through a photographic array.