BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Kraft Foods is voluntarily recalling some varieties of its Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese due to potential contamination of red plastic and metal.
According to Kraft Foods, the contamination may have happened during production.
“Consumption of the hard or sharp pieces could cause injury to teeth, mouth, throat, stomach or intestine tissues if swallowed,’ Kraft said in a statement.
There have been six customer complaints, but no injuries.
Here’s a list of what’s been recalled:
- 16 oz Breakstone’s 2% Milkfat Lowfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese with a best if used by date of Dec. 10. 2019 with UPC: 0 21000 30053 2
- 24 oz Breakstone’s 4% Milkfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese with a best if used by date of Dec. 10. 2019 with UPC: 0 21000 12285 1
- 24oz Breakstone’s 4% Milkfat Small Curd Cottage Cheese with a best if used by date of Dec. 10. 2019 with UPC: 0 21000 12284 4
About 9,500 cases of the cottage cheese were recalled.
“We deeply regret this situation and apologize to any consumers we have disappointed,” Kraft said in a statement.
Consumers who purchased this product should not eat it and return it to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-866-572-3805 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern, for a full refund.
You must log in to post a comment.