BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Class is in session for students of Forest Park High School who are part of a culinary program.

The program is hosted at a restaurant called The Urban Oyster in Baltimore.

Through the program, students get certified in food service management.

“I’ve been at the school since 7 o’clock prepping,” Shantae White, a senior at Forest Park High School, said.

For White, cooking is more than a passion.

“I can show other people my love through food,” White said.

Teacher Shannon Smith, known as Chef Shannon, said this program means opening an opportunity.

“We always want to give them the opportunity to give them hands on training,” Smith said.

Smith also said she hopes the program will lead to a future job for students.

“Hopefully people will come in and see our students working and they might want to hire them,” she said.

The Urban Oyster Co-Owner Jasmine said she wanted to give students a shot because she started the same way.

“We started doing pop-ups, we were mobile for about two and a half years,” she said.

So, what’s on the menu?

“Baked macaroni and cheese from scratch, fried chicken, collard green, cabbage, shrimp and grits and fried and or blackened fish,” White said.

The comfort food brought customers who all brought their reviews.

“They have all said that the food was delicious,” White said.