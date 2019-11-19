Comments
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A Howard County man pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession of child pornography.
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children received a tip on January 2, 2019, that pornographic images were being downloaded by a computer belonging to Robert Awtrey, 71, of Ellicott City.
A search warrant was executed on his house on May 29, 2019, by Howard County Police.
During a thorough search of Awtrey’s home, police discovered three USB drives in a safe in the basement. Forensic preview showed three images containing child pornography.
Sentencing is scheduled for February 28, 2020, in Howard County Circuit Court.
