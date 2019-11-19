BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland has added nearly 11,000 jobs in the last month, the state announced Tuesday morning.
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics released state jobs and unemployment data, citing that Maryland added 10,700 jobs in October.
During the last three months, 27,400 jobs have been gained- the largest three-month gain since 2010, the data showed.
The state is also boasting their lowest unemployment rate in over 11 years, dropping down to 3.6 percent.
“Just over five years ago, our administration pledged to put more people back to work, grow the private sector, and turn the state’s struggling economy around,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “With the largest three-month job gain since 2010 and lowest unemployment rate in over a decade, I am proud to say that we have spurred an incredible economic resurgence in Maryland that has brought real and lasting change to our great state.”
Job sectors that grew in Maryland include construction, leisure and hospitality, financial activities and other services.
However, the education and health services sector decreased by 6,000 jobs from the Health Care and Social Assistance and Educational Services subsectors by 3,500 and 2,500 jobs respectively.
