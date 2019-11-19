  • WJZ 13On Air

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland have charged a man they say raped and robbed a woman he met on a dating app.

Montgomery County Police said in a statement Friday that 24-year-old Demitrious Harriott has been charged with second-degree rape, robbery and assault.

Police say he and the victim met at his Silver Spring apartment after exchanging messages on a dating app.

The statement says the woman arrived at his apartment building around 2:30 a.m. Harriott is accused of then grabbing her and pushing her into a stairwell as they walked down a hallway together.

Investigators say Harriott sexually assaulted the victim and slammed her face into a concrete wall before stealing her phone and running away.

News outlets report Harriott was arrested later Friday and is being held without bond.

