MARYLAND (WJZ) — A Maryland State Police sergeant has been charged with misconduct in office, the Maryland State Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.

Sergeant Michael McComas has been charged due to misconduct related to notifying a civilian employee of the Maryland State Police about a pending search and seizure warrant being executed by state police at the employee’s home.

The charges allege that McComas notified the employee that they were a target of a search and seizure warrant, which gave the employee the opportunity to remove items from their home before the lawful search and seizure warrant.

 

