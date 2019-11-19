Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s a new trend that you don’t want to get in on- cyber flashing.
Maryland State Police are warning specifically Apple product users, in which a person will use the Airdrop function to share explicit content with other Apple product users within 30 feet of where they are.
A preview of the image will pop up on your device, even if you don’t accept the image. It’s unavoidable. Unless you turn off the Airdrop function- or make it set to contacts only.
To do this, find the Airdrop function in your Settings and go to Settings > General > Airdrop. There are three settings, Receiving Off, Contacts Only and Everyone.
If you keep it on Everyone- you’ll be at risk for cyber flashing, state police said.
