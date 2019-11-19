WATCH LIVEHouse kicks off second week of open hearings in impeachment probe
Filed Under:Apple, Crime, Cyber Flashing, iPhone Airdrop, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s a new trend that you don’t want to get in on- cyber flashing.

Maryland State Police are warning specifically Apple product users, in which a person will use the Airdrop function to share explicit content with other Apple product users within 30 feet of where they are.

A preview of the image will pop up on your device, even if you don’t accept the image. It’s unavoidable. Unless you turn off the Airdrop function- or make it set to contacts only.

To do this, find the Airdrop function in your Settings and go to Settings > General > Airdrop. There are three settings, Receiving Off, Contacts Only and Everyone.

If you keep it on Everyone- you’ll be at risk for cyber flashing, state police said.

Comments