ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — An overturned fuel truck has closed two lanes of Route 50 near Route 2 in Annapolis.
Maryland State Police said there are no injuries to report, but motorists should expect delays.
#TrafficAlert @MDSP on the scene of an overturned fuel truck at EB 50 and Rt. 2 near Annapolis. No injuries are reported. Right 2 lanes are closed. Expect delays. Follow https://t.co/jxqlSYUFnK for latest road conditions.
— MD State Police (@MDSP) November 19, 2019
