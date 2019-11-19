GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police have identified a man who was shot and killed in Glen Burnie on Monday.
Officers responded to the 300 block of Morris Hill Avenue at around 6 p.m. Monday evening, where they immediately began CPR o the victim until they were relieved by medical personnel.
Xavier John Arthur Green, 28, of the same address above, was declared dead at the scene due to his injuries.
Homicide detectives collected evidence at the scene and interviewed multiple witnesses. An autopsy revealed his cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds with the manner being a homicide.
The shooter is described as an African American man wearing a light-colored shirt with dark pants.
The Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information on this incident or the suspect to contact the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may call the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers
You must log in to post a comment.