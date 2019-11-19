OXON HILL, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are investigating the fatal stabbing of 19-year-old Erick Ruiz Reyes Monday afternoon in Oxon Hill.
Officers responded to the 1100 block of Marcy Avenue for a reported stabbing where they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds on November 18 at 2:05 p.m.
He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
A second person was injured in the assault but his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.
The victim in Monday afternoon's fatal stabbing has been identified as 19-year-old Erick Ruiz Reyes of Oxon Hill. https://t.co/w5UBD250Un
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) November 19, 2019
Detectives are still working to identify a suspect and determine a motive.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-772-4925 or 1-866-411-8477.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.