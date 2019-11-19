Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis police are investigating the robbery and assault of a 13-year-old boy Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 200 block of Hilltop Lane for report of a robbery on November 18 at 3:45 p.m.
The boy said he was walking in the area when five teen suspects approached him, began punching him, demanded his property, took his phone and fled the area on foot.
Police said the crime was reported several hours after it occurred.
If anyone has information, please call 1-866-756-2587 or 410-280-2583.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
