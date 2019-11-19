Comments
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Former Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins’ three-game suspension stemming from an arrest earlier this spring has been lifted, NFL Network reports.
Collins, who was released from the Ravens hours after being arrested in the wake of a car crash in Owings Mills on March 1, was handed a three-game suspension from the league earlier this month.
From the transaction wire: Free agent RB Alex Collins is no longer suspended and eligible to sign. He’s also healthy from a broken leg and can work out for teams. pic.twitter.com/pdzO1Wz75w
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 19, 2019
Collins is not currently signed to any team.
Online court records showed Collins pleaded guilty to marijuana and handgun charges related to the crash last month.
