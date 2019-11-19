Filed Under:Alex Collins, Local TV, Ravens, Sports, Talkers


OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Former Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins’ three-game suspension stemming from an arrest earlier this spring has been lifted, NFL Network reports.

Collins, who was released from the Ravens hours after being arrested in the wake of a car crash in Owings Mills on March 1, was handed a three-game suspension from the league earlier this month.

Collins is not currently signed to any team.

Online court records showed Collins pleaded guilty to marijuana and handgun charges related to the crash last month.

