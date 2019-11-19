BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As long as the Ravens have been in Baltimore, as part of their community outreach, they and their players have tried to extend a helping hand during the holidays.
Matthew Judon, Marlon Humphrey, Anthony Levine, Chuck Clark, Patrick Ricard and other Ravens were at the Fifth Regiment Armory making sure that everyone has a Thanksgiving meal this year.
“First of all, I’m thankful to be here,” Sherry Wiggins said. “For them too. For them to give back, for the togetherness, for the meal and to meet NFL players.”
This was started by former Ravens linebacker Jameel McClain who always rounds up his friends to help.
“We’ve been doing this for 10 years, and every year, it’s getting bigger and bigger,” McClain said. This year, we’ll be able to serve up to 3,000 people in the Baltimore City area. And not just serve food and have a good communion together, but we’re also adding in we’ll be giving everyone turkeys.”
Across town, at the YMCA, defensive tackle Michael Pierce and friends were part of a Ravens holiday themed dinner giveaway for 200 families.
